Huge boost for Leeds United pair but fellow Whites man is overlooked
Norway face France in the under-21s Euros in Cluj tonight and Whites pair Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde have both been brought into the starting line up for the group stage encounter. Both were named on the bench for Thursday night’s opening group game against Switzerland in which neither were brought on as part of a 2-1 defeat.
But the Whites pair both now come into the side to face a French outfit for whom Lille stopper Lucas Chevalier is again preferred to United’s Illan Meslier in goal. Meslier was an unused substitute for Thursday’s opening 2-1 win against Italy despite starting nine out of ten of his side’s qualifiers.