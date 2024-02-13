Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A big blow for a key Leeds United promotion rival has led to a big change in the Championship's automatic promotion equation.

Southampton approached Tuesday night's clash at Bristol City sat one place and one point above Leeds in the division's second automatic promotion place following a club record unbeaten run.

However, Russell Martin's side fell to a 3-1 defeat on a night when Leeds romped to a 4-0 success at Swansea City which has propelled the Whites into second place, albeit having played one game more.

Second-placed Leeds are now two points ahead of third-placed Southampton who visit Elland Road to face Leeds on the last game of the season. The Whites are six points ahead of fourth-placed Ipswich Town who have two games in hand but the Tractor Boys have a much worse goal difference.