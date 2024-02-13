Big blow for key Leeds United promotion rival produces major change in automatics equation
A big blow for a key Leeds United promotion rival has led to a big change in the Championship's automatic promotion equation.
Southampton approached Tuesday night's clash at Bristol City sat one place and one point above Leeds in the division's second automatic promotion place following a club record unbeaten run.
However, Russell Martin's side fell to a 3-1 defeat on a night when Leeds romped to a 4-0 success at Swansea City which has propelled the Whites into second place, albeit having played one game more.
Second-placed Leeds are now two points ahead of third-placed Southampton who visit Elland Road to face Leeds on the last game of the season. The Whites are six points ahead of fourth-placed Ipswich Town who have two games in hand but the Tractor Boys have a much worse goal difference.
United's final day fixture against Southampton means that the club's automatic promotion destiny is now effectively in their own hands, even if Southampton win their game in hand.