Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Huge blow for key Leeds United promotion rival as international swoop collapses despite flight

One of Leeds United's key promotion rivals were dealt a very late big transfer deadline day blow.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 09:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's promotion rivals Leicester City saw their attempts to sign an Italian international suffer a deadline day collapse.

Enzo Maresca's Championship leaders were hoping to sign 28-year-old midfielder Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan and the Italian appeared on course to join Leicester before the 11pm deadline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sensi was the club's no 1 target and flew over to the UK for a medical but the move collapsed due to the Foxes being unable to agree teams with Inter.

It was widely regarded that Leicester would need to move a player on before making any signings but the deal for Sensi looked on track in the initial build-up to Thursday night's deadline.

But Sensi has ultimately stayed with Inter, meaning Leicester have ended the window without landing any new recruits.