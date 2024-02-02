Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's promotion rivals Leicester City saw their attempts to sign an Italian international suffer a deadline day collapse.

Enzo Maresca's Championship leaders were hoping to sign 28-year-old midfielder Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan and the Italian appeared on course to join Leicester before the 11pm deadline.

Sensi was the club's no 1 target and flew over to the UK for a medical but the move collapsed due to the Foxes being unable to agree teams with Inter.

It was widely regarded that Leicester would need to move a player on before making any signings but the deal for Sensi looked on track in the initial build-up to Thursday night's deadline.