Huge blow for key Leeds United promotion rival as international swoop collapses despite flight
One of Leeds United's key promotion rivals were dealt a very late big transfer deadline day blow.
Leeds United's promotion rivals Leicester City saw their attempts to sign an Italian international suffer a deadline day collapse.
Enzo Maresca's Championship leaders were hoping to sign 28-year-old midfielder Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan and the Italian appeared on course to join Leicester before the 11pm deadline.
Sensi was the club's no 1 target and flew over to the UK for a medical but the move collapsed due to the Foxes being unable to agree teams with Inter.
It was widely regarded that Leicester would need to move a player on before making any signings but the deal for Sensi looked on track in the initial build-up to Thursday night's deadline.
But Sensi has ultimately stayed with Inter, meaning Leicester have ended the window without landing any new recruits.