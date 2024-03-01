Daniel Farkes’s Whites would create club history with a win at the John Smith’s Stadium if recording what would be a Leeds record tenth league win in a row. But there are plenty of question marks concerning United on a team news front and it’s a similar story for Huddersfield under new boss André Breitenreiter.

The German was appointed to the Terriers hotseat last month and Huddersfield enjoyed instant success in his first game in charge which yielded a 2-1 victory at Watford via a Danny Ward brace. Now Breitenreiter’s side face a Yorkshire derby against Leeds and here we run through the extensive team news from both camps ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off on Huddersfield’s home turf.