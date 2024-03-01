Daniel Farkes’s Whites would create club history with a win at the John Smith’s Stadium if recording what would be a Leeds record tenth league win in a row. But there are plenty of question marks concerning United on a team news front and it’s a similar story for Huddersfield under new boss André Breitenreiter.
The German was appointed to the Terriers hotseat last month and Huddersfield enjoyed instant success in his first game in charge which yielded a 2-1 victory at Watford via a Danny Ward brace. Now Breitenreiter’s side face a Yorkshire derby against Leeds and here we run through the extensive team news from both camps ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off on Huddersfield’s home turf.
1. Jamie Shackleton (out)
Shackleton has been unwell this week and has already been ruled out. Photo: Mike Egerton
2. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk is still out as he works his way back from a groin/adductor injury. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Karl Darlow (out)
Darlow has been sidelined after dislocating his thumb though boss Daniel Farke has said he is close to being back in contention. Photo: David Rogers
4. Stuart Dallas (out)
Dallas is a long term absentee as he continues on the long road back from a femoral fracture. Photo: Stu Forster
5. Radinio Balker (out)
Dutch centre-back Balker is out with a quad injury and has not trained all week. Photo: Richard Sellers
6. Joe Gelhardt (doubtful)
Gelhardt missed the midweek FA Cup clash at Chelsea following a back spasm but Farke said on Thursday that his condition had improved and he was given a light chance of featuring against Huddersfield. Photo: Jess Hornby