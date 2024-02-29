Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference, ten injuries or fitness issues

Leeds United make a quick return to their Championship promotion push with Saturday’s early kick-off at Huddersfield Town, ahead of which boss Daniel Farke is facing the press today.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Farke made five changes to his side for Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth round clash at Chelsea who ultimately squeezed their way into the quarter-finals as Conor Gallagher’s 90th-minute winner sealed a 3-2 success. But Leeds impressed at Stamford Bridge and now face a quick turnaround for Saturday’s league return in a lunchtime Yorkshire derby at relegation-battling Huddersfield.

After hotfooting it back from Chelsea, Farke is holding his pre-match press conference at 4pm today, at which injury updates on several Whites men will be top of the list with issues over ten players. Farke revealed ahead of Wednesday night’s clash at Chelsea that both Georginio Rutter (hernia) and Ilia Gruev (hip flexor) had suffered setbacks in training, explaining their absences at Stamford Bridge. Jamie Shackleton was also set to start before falling unwell which led to Junior Firpo staying at left back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville were only deemed ready for the bench after being unable to train on Monday whilst Sam Byram was an unused substitute following just two days back in training upon his return from a hamstring injury. Farke also revealed post-match that Joe Gelhardt – who was absent at Chelsea – had suffered a back spasm.

Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas are United’s other injuries at present. Here, he will bring you all of the main news from Farke’s press conference from Thorp Arch.

Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference live

11:26 GMT

4pm

For Daniel Farke's pre-Huddersfield press conference from Thorp Arch. Updates here.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeChelseaHuddersfield TownJoe GelhardtStuart DallasStamford Bridge