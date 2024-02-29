Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farke made five changes to his side for Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth round clash at Chelsea who ultimately squeezed their way into the quarter-finals as Conor Gallagher’s 90th-minute winner sealed a 3-2 success. But Leeds impressed at Stamford Bridge and now face a quick turnaround for Saturday’s league return in a lunchtime Yorkshire derby at relegation-battling Huddersfield.

After hotfooting it back from Chelsea, Farke is holding his pre-match press conference at 4pm today, at which injury updates on several Whites men will be top of the list with issues over ten players. Farke revealed ahead of Wednesday night’s clash at Chelsea that both Georginio Rutter (hernia) and Ilia Gruev (hip flexor) had suffered setbacks in training, explaining their absences at Stamford Bridge. Jamie Shackleton was also set to start before falling unwell which led to Junior Firpo staying at left back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville were only deemed ready for the bench after being unable to train on Monday whilst Sam Byram was an unused substitute following just two days back in training upon his return from a hamstring injury. Farke also revealed post-match that Joe Gelhardt – who was absent at Chelsea – had suffered a back spasm.

Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas are United’s other injuries at present. Here, he will bring you all of the main news from Farke’s press conference from Thorp Arch.