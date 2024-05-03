Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter plans to make a number of changes to his starting line-up on Saturday against Ipswich Town. The Terriers were all but relegated last weekend as they drew with Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium and their League One status will be confirmed on Saturday at Portman Road.

However, they still have the chance to influence the battle at the top of the division this weekend. Should they go out on a high by beating Ipswich, that would open the door for Leeds United to sneak back into the automatic promotion spots on the final day. Lose or draw in Suffolk, though, and Kieran McKenna's side will be able to celebrate a return to the Premier League after 22 years away.

Despite having little to play for in the grand scheme of things, Breitenreiter wants to see a professional showing from his side in Suffolk, even if he is planning on switching up his starting XI. The German manager has revealed he will give number two goalkeeper Chris Maxwell a run out and there could plenty more changes made across his line-up.

"For Saturday, one change I can tell you," the Huddersfield boss admitted. "We will change the goalkeeper, because Chris Maxwell deserves to start one game when I’m in charge because he was professional the whole time. He is absolutely clear and he's had Lee there the whole season, so he deserves to play in the last game. We spoke today to Lee and to Max and both are fine. This is one change that’s nothing to do with the behaviour because Lee is absolutely a good character.”

He added: “You can be sure that we take just the players to travel with us to Ipswich who we think are right because some players are on loan or some players are thinking maybe in their heads that they’ve left the club. We also want to give players a chance who every time give their best in training sessions, maybe it’s time for them to get a chance, but not so many changes because we have to be professional because of the massive game.”

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. Breitenreiter is more than aware of what a win could mean for Leeds this weekend and having experienced a West Yorkshire derby earlier in the campaign, he knows about the rivalry that exists between the two clubs. He has made it clear that the knock on effects of a result at Ipswich are irrelevant in his mind, though.

