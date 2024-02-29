Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Huddersfield Town could be boosted by the returns of two key players ahead of this weekend's clash with Leeds United. The Terriers will be looking to continue their fine recent form in the Championship this weekend under new boss Andre Breitenreiter, having won three of their last five games.

Such form has helped them pull away from the bottom three, even if those below them have found form positive momentum, too, and they'll know beating Leeds this weekend could have a huge impact moving forwards. As such, Breitenreiter will be delighted to welcome both Sorba Thomas and Michal Helik back into contention for his starting XI this weekend, as reported by Steven Chicken of We Are Terriers.

Thomas missed last weekend's win at Watford due to his partner giving birth but he has been in training all week. Helik, on the other hand, is making good progress and after returning to training, a decision will be made on the defender in the build-up to the contest.

Helik has been a key man for Huddersfield this season, bagging eight goals from defence. But he hasn't been seen since the end of January, meaning he is yet to make an appearance under the new manager. Thomas has four goals and nine assists to his name this season and his presence in the side will certainly give Huddersfield more of an attacking outlet.

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that Delano Burgzog and Jack Rudoni will be fit to be involved after picking up issues in the win over Watford last week. Radinio Balker has been ruled out, though.

The Terriers will continue to monitor Jonathan Hogg's back injury, while Jaheim Headley is pushing to be involved once more after missing the best part of two months of action. Brodie Spencer is unwell and a late call will be made on his availability, too.

