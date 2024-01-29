Leeds United will travel to the John Smith's Stadium in just over a month to face the Terriers in a West Yorkshire derby having already beaten Moore's side 4-1 at Elland Road this season.

Huddersfield chairman Kevin Nagle says the decision has been taken to sack Moore - who he describes as a 'fantastic man' - in the interest of retaining their second tier status. The club are currently 21st in the Championship, teetering on the brink of the relegation zone with fixtures against promotion-chasing quartet Southampton, Sunderland, Hull City and Leeds to come over the next five weeks.

"We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season," Nagle said in a club statement.

“Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future.

“We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped."

The Terriers parted company with veteran boss Neil Warnock earlier in the campaign, appointing ex-Owls manager Moore in September. However, Town have only picked up three wins in his 23 matches in charge, ultimately resulting in his sacking.