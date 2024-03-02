Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The newly-installed boss at the John Smith's Stadium shared his thoughts on Leeds after Huddersfield's 1-1 draw against Daniel Farke's promotion hopefuls. Breitenreiter insisted the result felt like a win, despite taking only a point from the match, a game in which Jonathan Hogg saw red for a second bookable offence on the stroke of half-time.

The German was only appointed in mid-February but has presided over a win and a draw in his first three matches at the helm.

"Leeds did very well in first few minutes then we decided to press 1-on-1," hesaid. "We had to change as early as possible. We were in the game, the boys they did it really good over the 96 minutes. The job we did today feels like a win. When you play over 60 minutes with one player less against a team like Leeds with their quality, they did it very good with a high discipline, especially in the first half when it was 11-v-11 it was nearly neutral."

On Hogg's red card, Breitenreiter said: "Hoggy apologised after the match in the dressing room. The whole team is standing behind him, as a leader he's a fantastic player for the team, as a captain, so sometimes it needs the whole team to fight for the captain.

"It was really unnecessary to get this red card, he knows that."

Leeds' nine-game winning streak in the league may have come to an abrupt end at Huddersfield, but Farke's opposite number believes the Whites still have a strong chance of going back up.