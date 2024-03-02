Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's record-equalling winning run was brought to an end as Saturday lunchtime's Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town ended in a 1-1 draw despite the Whites playing a full half with an extra man.

Huddersfield went ahead in the first-half stoppage time as Leeds failed to deal with a Sorba Thomas free-kick which led to Michal Helik converting from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the hosts were reduced to ten men just three minutes later as the already booked Jonathan Hogg was given his marching orders when an elbow on Junior Firpo earned him a second yellow.

Daniel Farke's Whites finally drew level in the 68th minute through Patrick Bamford who netted on the slide from six yards following an excellent low cross from substitute Connor Roberts.

Leeds, though, were unable to bag a winner, Crysencio Summerville coming closest when cutting inside but seeing his firm shot smash the outside of the post.

The draw put second-placed Leeds a point clear of third-placed Ipswich Town but with the Tractor Boys having a game in hand meaning their automatic promotion destiny is now out of their own hands with 11 games left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Nakayama (Helik 36), Kusumu, Hogg, Rudoni, Spencer (Headley 72), Thomas, Ward (Matos 46), Burgzog (Koroma 72). Subs not used: Maxwell, Edwards, Wiles, Diarra, Radulovic.