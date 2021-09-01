How valuable is the current Leeds United squad? Premier League clubs ranked by total squad value

The summer transfer window is closed for another year and the 20 Premier League clubs have their squads in place to take them through to January (barring any late free agents coming in).

By Martyn Simpson
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 10:48 am
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes are amongst the Premier League's most valuable players

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?

Here are the 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from lowest to highest.

(All stats via Transfermarkt).

Total squad value: £120.42m MVP: Ismaila Sarr Average age: 27.8 Foreign players: 20
Total squad value: £130.77m MVP: James Trakowski Average age: 29.9 Foreign players: 10
Total squad value: £151.07m MVP: Ivan Toney Average age: 24.1 Foreign players: 25
Total squad value: £170.60m MVP: Todd Cantwell Average age: 25.1 Foreign players: 21
Total squad value: £215.51 MVP: Wilfred Zaha Average age: 27.4 Foreign players: 14
Total squad value: £217.17m MVP: James Ward-Prowse Average age: 25.5 Foreign players: 14
Total squad value: £218.61m MVP: Allan Saint-Maximin Average age: 27.8 Foreign players: 15
Total squad value: £223.29m MVP: Lewis Dunk Average age: 25.7 Foreign players: 16
Total squad value: £225.72m MVP: Kalvin Phillips Average age: 25.8 Foreign players: 13
Total squad value: £319.28 MVP: Declan Rice Average age: 28.9 Foreign players: 17
Total squad value: £352.17m MVP: Ruben Neves Average age: 26 Foreign players: 22
Total squad value: £366.12m MVP: Emiliano Martinez Average age: 26.3 Foreign players: 10
Total squad value: £415.58m MVP: Richarlison Average age: 27.8 Foreign players: 14
Total squad value: £493.65m MVP: Bukayo Saka Average age: 25.2 Foreign players: 17
Total squad value: £495.09 MVP: Wilfrid Ndidi Average age: 26.9 Foreign players: 18
Total squad value: £627.30m MVP: Harry Kane Average age: 25.4 Foreign players: 16
Total squad value: £793.35m MVP: Romelu Lukaku Average age: 26.8 Foreign players: 17
Total squad value: £843.53m MVP: Bruno Fernandes Average age: 27.9 Foreign players: 17
Total squad value: £934.47m MVP: Kevin De Bruyne Average age: 27.6 Foreign players: 16