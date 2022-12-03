How Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson performed with Leeds United's World Cup over upon USA blow

United's USA captain Tyler Adams had another full game in the middle of the park whilst Brenden Aaronson finally got on in the 67th minute by which point the States were already 2-0 down and on their way out. Adams and Aaronson now join Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark) and loaned out winger Dan James (Wales) in heading home ahead of the return to Premier League action at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28.

The US made a very bright start and Adams created a glorious chance for Christian Pulisic who was denied by a fine save from Dutch keeper Andries Noppert in just the third minute. Adams hooked a lovely volley into Pulisic who was unmarked in the area as the Netherlands looked to clear but his attempt to find the bottom right corner was kept out by the giant Noppert's leg.

But the Netherlands went ahead from their first attack of the game in the tenth minute as the US were cut apart through an incisive move featuring 20 passes that ended with a cross from Denzel Dumfries being stroked home by Memphis Depay who had got away from Adams on the edge of the box.

END OF THE ROAD: For Leeds United's Tyler Adams, right, and the USA after defeat to a Netherlands side for whom Denzel Dumfries, left, set up the first two goals. Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images.

Adams then played in Pulisic again three minutes later but the Chelsea attacker's cross was cleared and a few moments later Adams received an arm in the face from Dumfries. Summer Whites transfer target Cody Gakpo then got away from Adams before playing in Daley Blind who wastefully blazed over and another Dutch chance went begging as Depay blasted wide from a tight angle on the right.

Despite plenty of possession, the US were unable to make any inroads although a fierce strike from 20-yards from Timothy Weah required a strong save from Noppert to keep his side in front. A strong run from Sergino Dest then ended with a shot being blocked but the Dutch doubled their lead in the sole minute of first half stoppage time through Daley Blind. From a throw-in on the right hand side, the Netherlands worked the ball to Dumfries who escaped Adams on the byline and sent in a low cross that Blind swept home.

Berhalter made one change during the interval but Aaronson stayed on the bench as Gio Reyna instead replaced Jesus Ferreira. From a 49th-minute corner, Gakpo had to make a goalline clearance to prevent Tim Ream netting from close range but only a save from US keeper Matt Turner then prevented Walker Zimmerman from netting an own goal from another Dumfries cross.

A foot in from Adams then set off another States attack which came to nothing before a low effort from Pulisic was easily saved. Weston McKennie then fired over from the edge of the box before an Adams cross was cleared by Virgil van Dijk but Adams then lost the ball at the other end before a rising Depay effort was tipped over the bar.

With 64 minutes on the clock, Aaronson was finally brought on to replace Weah as part of a double change that also saw McKennie withdrawn for Haji Wright. Aaronson quickly brought energy but fouled Jurrien Timber within moments of coming on and Netherlands continued to press as Van Dijk headed over from a corner. Only a brilliant double save from Turner then thwarted first Teun Koopmeiners and then Depay.

At the other end, Reyna opted to shoot from the edge of the box as opposed to attempting to play in Aaronson and sent his shot over. Another US substitute in Wright was then presented with a one on one opportunity after an awful back pass but could only find the side netting.

The States finally pulled a goal back with 14 minutes left as Wright flicked home a cross from Reyna from the right. Dutch keeper Noppert then had to come haring out of his box to clear as Wright raced through and his clearance narrowly evaded Aaronson.

Adams continued to see plenty of the ball as he looked to start off US forays forward but the Whites midfielder was then unable to cut out a left flank cross from Blind which found Dumfries to convert at the far post after escaping Robinson.

