All you need to know as Leeds United prepare to take on Southampton in the Championship play-off final

Games don't get much bigger than Sunday's all or nothing Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium. Leeds United and Southampton were both tipped to win promotion back to the Premier League this season but there's only room for one more team in next season's top flight line-up.

As such, while one side will be able to celebrate an immediate return to English football's top table this weekend, the other will be left heartbroken as they face up to the prospect of another season in the Championship. It will be a day of contrasting emotions but Daniel Farke will be doing everything he can to ensure that Leeds, who finished third over the regular season, get the job done.

The Whites will be confident after their 4-0 demolition of Norwich City in the play-off semi-finals and as a long week on the training ground at Thorp Arch comes to an end, they'll hope to have dotted the i's and crossed the t's on their game plan before travelling down to the capital.

Southampton are in a good place, too. They saw off West Brom 3-1 in the second leg of their play-off semi-final and having beaten Leeds twice over the course of the campaign, they'll be feeling confident of returning to the top flight.

As the match approaches, here's all you need to know about Leeds United vs Southampton and how you can follow it, if you can't be there.

When is Leeds United vs Southampton?

The two sides will make their way to the national stadium on Sunday, May 26, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm. Both sides will have had over a week to prepare for the game so they should be fresh.

How to watch Leeds United vs Southampton

If you can't get to Wembley this weekend, you will able to watch the match on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 2pm, one hour before kick-off. It will also be available to be streamed through the Sky Sports app, or if you can't find a screen, the Yorkshire Evening Post will be there to bring you full and comprehensive coverage and reaction.

What is Leeds United's record against Southampton?

It's fair to say Leeds' last two games against the Saints have not gone to plan. The Whites lost 2-1 to Russell Martin's side earlier this month at Elland Road in a result that many believe will give Southampton something of a psychological advantage. Leeds also fell short at St Mary's in September, with the home side running out 3-1 victors on that occasion.

Prior to that, it's been something of a mixed bag. Leeds won three of their six meetings in the Premier League, with their last meeting in the top flight being Javi Gracia's first game in charge.

What is the early team news?

Farke will be checking on the fitness of Patrick Bamford this week after seeing the forward miss the club's last four games with a knee complaint. Bamford was Farke's preferred choice to lead the line over the second half of the season and if he can prove his fitness, the manager may well be given a selection headache with Joel Piroe excelling in the role last time around.

Sam Byram will also be pushing to return to fitness and help his boyhood club win promotion to the Premier League, something he couldn't do during his first spell with the club.