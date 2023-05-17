Gray joins fellow Leeds youngsters Charlie Crew (Wales) and Rory Mahady (Scotland) at this summer’s Under-17 Euros in Hungary as England look to repeat their glory of 2010 and 2014 by lifting the trophy for a third time.

Due to his involvement for Leeds’ promotion-winning Under-21s on Monday evening, Gray is unlikely to feature in the Three Lions’ opening group game against Croatia on Thursday but could be involved if England go deep in the tournament which consists of 16 teams.

Joining England and Croatia in their group are the Netherlands and Switzerland. Teams finishing first and second progress to the knockouts, whilst those finishing third and fourth are eliminated at the group stage.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Archie Gray of Leeds United looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on February 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Should Gray feature, Leeds fans will be able to follow his progress throughout the competition via UEFA’s in-house streaming platform Uefa.tv. Supporters are prompted to create a free account to watch the tournament coverage, which will stream each and every fixture.

Gray is not the only Leeds Under-21 star representing England this summer, either. Darko Gyabi and 21s skipper Mateo Joseph have this week joined up with Ian Foster’s squad ahead of the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina. England’s first match at that tournament is next Monday, May 22.

England Under-17s’ full European Championships squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ted Curd (Chelsea), Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Tommy Setford (Ajax)

Defenders: Josh Acheampong (Chelsea), Somto Boniface (Chelsea), Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace), Jayden Meghoma (Southampton), Lakyle Samuel (Manchester City), Ishé Samuels-Smith (Everton)

Midfielders: Isaiah Dada-Mascoll (Manchester City), Kiano Dyer (Chelsea), Michael Golding (Chelsea), Archie Gray (Leeds United), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Finley McAllister (Manchester United)