Jesse Marsch's side will discover what they will need to do in their final game of the season against Brentford in order to survive as they watch their bottom-of-the-table opponents play their games in hand.

It's currently advantage to Everton and Leeds, with Burnley occupying the third relegation spot heading into Thursday's matches, but the Clarets could cause another total mood shift in the Whites fanbase with a result to put United on the backfoot again ahead of their visit to West London.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday's all-important games:

Aston Villa v Burnley

Aston Villa v Burnley will kick off at 8pm on Thursday May 19.

The Villa Park clash will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm.

A victory for Burnley would make life hard for Leeds United - the Whites would need a win at the Brentford Community Stadium and a defeat for the Clarets in their final game against Newcastle United in order to finish above them.

If Burnley lose on Thursday, Leeds will need to match their result on Sunday, and if they tie with Villa, Leeds will have to beat them on the final day to finish higher.

Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7.45pm on Thursday May 19.

The Goodison Park clash will not be broadcast live after Sky Sports opted to stream the Burnley game instead - but you can catch a full replay of the match at 10.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

With a win against Crystal Palace, the Toffees could secure their Premier League status for the 2022/2023 season by putting their points total to 39, beyond the reach of their rivals.