Llorente was given his first international start since March of last year when lining up alongside centre-back partner Pau Torres in last Friday's Nations League hosting of Portugal which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Llorente played the full duration of the match, completing a full game for Spain for the first time since October 2020.

But the Whites defender and Torres both dropped to the bench for Sunday evening's game against the Czech Republic as Enrique shuffled his pack to name Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez as his centre-backs.

Enrique made eight changes to the side that lined up against Portugal, including naming a totally different back four, and Spain needed a last-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw.

But Llorente and Torres are now both back in the starting XI for Thursday evening's clash against the Swiss which is a 7.45pm kick-off that is being screened live on Premier Sports 2.

Elsewhere this evening, 22-year-old Whites midfielder Alfie McCalmont is once again on the Northern Ireland bench as Ian Baraclough's side face a Nations League clash against hosts Kosovo in Prishtina.

McCalmont, who spent last season on loan at Morecambe, is back in the senior squad for whom he last stepped out for in September of last year.

STARTING: Leeds United's Diego Llorente as Spain face Nations League hosts Switzerland in Geneva. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.