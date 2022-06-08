How to watch as Leeds United trio feature on busy night of Wednesday internationals

Dan James and Wales are on cloud nine after qualifying for this year's World Cup and the Dragons will take in their first game since beating Ukraine in Sunday's play-off final.

Rob Page's side take on Netherlands at the Cardiff City Stadium as part of an evening that features four Nations League fixtures, three of which could involve Leeds players.

In addition to James with Wales, Mateusz Klich is part of the Poland squad who will take on Belgium in Brussels whilst Liam Cooper and his Scotland outfit are at home to Armenia.

BUSY NIGHT: Leeds United's Poland international midfielder Mateusz Klich, above, is one of three Whites players in line for Wednesday evening Nations League action. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.

All three game are 7.45pm kick-offs and all three are being screened live across different channels.

Wales versus Netherlands is live on Box Nation in addition to S4C and S4C Online.

Scotland's clash against Armenia is being shown live on Premier Sports 1.