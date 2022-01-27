The club has confirmed that season ticket holders and members can claim a ticket, free of charge, by logging into their ticketing account with their customer number and selecting the Monday February 7 fixture.

Free tickets must be claimed by 5pm on Wednesday February 2.

Tickets will otherwise be priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions and went on sale for season ticket holders and members this week.

General sale will open at 10.30am on Monday January 31.

Mark Jackson's 23s sit 12th in the 14-team Premier League 2 table, three places and six points behind the young Reds. The injury crisis at first team level has made life difficult for Jackson's side this season with key players missing due to their involvement with Marcelo Bielsa's seniors.

When the two sides met in September Leeds ran out convincing 4-0 winners with Joe Gelhardt scoring a pair of screamers to add to Amari Miller and Pascal Struijk's goals.

Gelhardt has since gone on to make his first team breakthrough and become part of Belsa's Premier League plans.