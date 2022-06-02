How the wealth of Leeds United’s Andrea Radrizzani compares with Chelsea’s new owners, plus Aston Villa, Everton, and more

How does the wealth of Leeds United’s owners compare with their Premier League rivals?

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 11:29 am

It has been a year of Premier League takeovers, with Chelsea’s confirmed buyout the latest in a series of high-profile ownership changes in the top flight.

Roman Abramovich’s 19-year reign at Stamford Bridge came to an end this week with Todd Boehly, co-owner of MLB side LA Dodgers, spearheading a £4.5billion deal to assume control in West London.

But how does the American’s personal wealth compare that of Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani?

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single top flight chief to see where Chelsea’s prospective new owners would rank - and how they measure up compared to the Whites.

1. 19th: Brentford

Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million

Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales

2. 19th: Bournemouth

Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £3million

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

3. 18th: Leeds United

Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest

Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueAndrea RadrizzaniRoman AbramovichChelseaStamford BridgeAmerican
Next Page
Page 1 of 5