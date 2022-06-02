It has been a year of Premier League takeovers, with Chelsea’s confirmed buyout the latest in a series of high-profile ownership changes in the top flight.
Roman Abramovich’s 19-year reign at Stamford Bridge came to an end this week with Todd Boehly, co-owner of MLB side LA Dodgers, spearheading a £4.5billion deal to assume control in West London.
But how does the American’s personal wealth compare that of Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani?
Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single top flight chief to see where Chelsea’s prospective new owners would rank - and how they measure up compared to the Whites.