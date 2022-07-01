How does the wealth of Leeds United’s owners compare to the rest of the Premier League?

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has already proven that he’s not afraid to put his hand in his pocket this summer.

The Whites have wrapped up deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca, with plenty of speculation suggesting that their spending spree might not be over just yet.

In a division as rich as the Premier League, however, there are still sides who can lay their hands on the kind of finances that Leeds can only dream of, with some serious might in the boardroom at several clubs.

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single top flight chief to see where Radrizzani ranks compared to the his ownership peers...

1. 1st: Newcastle United Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

2. 2nd: Manchester City Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

3. 3rd: Chelsea Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

4. 4th: Fulham Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion