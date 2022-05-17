Joe Gelhardt reacts during Leeds United's 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. Pic: George Wood.

How the Premier League table looks based on home results only - as Leeds United set unwanted Elland Road record

This season Leeds United have won the fewest league games at Elland Road in a single campaign in the club's history.

By Flora Snelson
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:05 pm

The Whites have achieved just four wins - against Watford, Burnley, Norwich City, and Crystal Palace - in LS11 as fading performances have put their Premier League status in threat.

The poor form is not for want of encouragement by the fans in the stands, with United boss Jesse Marsch regularly praising the contribution of the club's loyal supporters for their continued vocal commitment to the club in a very challenging moment.

The sound of the Elland Road faithful singing Marching Out Together in the dying minutes of Leeds' 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City was a hugely symbolic of fans' refusal to roll over and accept the lingering threat of relegation.

Only a small delegation of United fans will be in attendance at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday, when it will be decided whether Elland Road will play host to top flight or Championship fixtures next season.

Here's how the Premier League table would look if you removed all of the points teams have earned away from home:

1. Liverpool - 46 points

Played 18, Won 14, Drawn 4, Lost 0

2. Manchester City - 44 points

Played 18, Won 14, Drawn 2, Lost 2

3. Tottenham Hotspur - 40 points

Played 19, Won 13, Drawn 1, Lost 5

4. Arsenal - 38 points

Played 18, Won 12, Drawn 2, Lost 4

