Chelsea may not be allowed to bring any away fans to Elland Road for their clash against Leeds United next month after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

In an announcement on Thursday morning, the oligarch was named as one of seven known associates of Vladimir Putin to be placed under fresh financial restrictions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Writing on Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s invasion.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in our ruthless pursuit of those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of Ukraine.”

The effects of the new sanctions look set to have wide-reaching effects on Chelsea’s financial capabilities in the coming months.

For one thing, Abramovich’s planned sale of the club will now be subject to special dispensation from the government, and will only be permitted on the condition that the oligarch profits from it in no way.

Similarly, the Blues have been placed under an effective transfer embargo, and are no longer allowed to sign any new players for the foreseeable future.

In terms of what the measures mean for supporters, Chelsea will not be permitted to sell any more tickets for home or away matches while the sanctions remain in place.

Season ticket holders and fans who bought individual tickets for games before today’s announcement will still be able to attend matches at Stamford Bridge, but all other sales will be blocked.

Whether Chelsea fans will be able to attend away fixtures remains unclear at this stage. Proceeds from away tickets go to the home team, but the west London side typically take a transaction fee.

Leeds are set to play host to the Blues on April 16th, and not withstanding a change in circumstances before that fixture, it could well be the case that no Chelsea fans will be allowed to attend.