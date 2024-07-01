Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s potential Crysencio Summerville sale could be affected by Newcastle United’s concerns surrounding Profitability and Sustainability rules this summer.

The North East club parted ways with Gambian international Yankuba Minteh on Sunday, June 30, as the Premier League’s annual accounting deadline was reached.

Minteh spent last season on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord, for whom he excelled, leading Newcastle to pursue a near club-record £33 million sale despite the 19-year-old never having made an appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies’ valuation earlier in the window stood at £40 million and at one stage it appeared Minteh would join French side Olympique Lyonnais for that sum. However, a deal could not be agreed as talks broke down and Newcastle reconciled with the fact they may be forced to sell at a lower price-point.

Fellow Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion came to the rescue, plucking Minteh from St James’ Park, whilst simultaneously improving the club’s PSR outlook. In addition, academy product Elliot Anderson was sold to Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be in excess of £30 million, closing a reputed £50 million hole in Newcastle’s accounts.

According to various reports, members of the St James’ Park hierarchy were struck by PSR ‘paranoia’, believing the club would be hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial controls, prior to last weekend’s sales.

With Minteh - nominally a winger who hit double figures in a league of a similar calibre to the Championship - now at the Amex Stadium, Brighton’s interest in Leeds’ Summerville is likely to simmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls had been credited with an interest, at around the £30 million mark, in Leeds’ Dutch attacker last month and the belief is United will still reluctantly part with the 22-year-old this summer if a suitable offer is received.

Brighton’s £33 million Minteh addition suggests preliminary talks between Leeds and the south coast club may have seen figures discussed north of what was eventually agreed for the Gambian. Given Brighton’s interest was the most credible, and evidently well-financed, Leeds could struggle to find another club willing to part with such a fee upfront.

Summerville has appeared in new promotional material at Elland Road, meanwhile, leading supporters to speculate he will remain for another season as the club plot a course back to the Premier League. Archie Gray’s imminent exit to join Tottenham Hotspur in a deal which will net Leeds £30 million and central defender Joe Rodon, could render United’s requirement to sell for accounting purposes somewhat diminished.