How Pablo Hernandez believes Leeds United can deal with the pressure of a Premier League promotion race

Leeds United's players must take the "responsibility" of promotion pressure at Elland Road according to playmaker Pablo Hernandez.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening at Loftus Road and in doing so missed out on the chance to claim top spot in the Championship.

Leeds, though, return to action on Friday night at Elland Road as they welcome Darren Moore's West Bromwich Albion as third takes on fourth in LS11.

Asked about being in the thick of a promotion race and the pressure it brings, United's experienced Spaniard revealed his belief in using it to their advantage.

"We know the importance for everybody," the 33-year-old said of the club's top flight hopes.

"For the club, players, staff and the fans. After 14 or 15 years we have a real chance to get back to the Premier League. This is football. Not just at Leeds do people want this. You have 24 teams in the league.

"At the moment we have five or six teams who have a good chance and position to fight for the same goal. It's not easy for us but we know we have a good chance. We know we have pressure but we are professional players. We have a salary and the club pay us for this. And to take this responsibility.

"I play a lot of years in the Spanish league and the Champions League with Valencia so I know what it is to play for something.

"You have a pressure to get results and I think it is good for us and we need to use this pressure in the right way. Sometimes when you have pressure you don't want the ball, you don't want mistakes. I think we need to take this pressure but in the opposite way.

"All the players need to show on the pitch what they can do. I am sure we can win games. I think we have shown we can beat any team in this league and we have a good chance to show this [against West Brom]."