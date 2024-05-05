The group of A-list Leeds United investors grew over the bank holiday weekend with Will Ferrell taking a minority stake in the club. The actor, best known for roles in Elf and Step Brothers, has taken to English football in recent months after attending a Wrexham game and now decided to pledge his allegiance to Daniel Farke’s Whites with financial backing.

Ferrell, 56, will join an ever-growing list of limited partners who have money in the club but don’t make any decisions in the boardroom. That list includes some of the world’s most well-known athletes and celebrities from every industry, from actor Russell Crowe to multi-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps.

There are now some major names from across the globe with a vested interest in United’s promotion push, and Ferrell is among the highest net worth individuals to have attached their name to the club since 49ers Enterprises bought out Andrea Radrizzani last summer. Take a look below to see where the actor ranks among his fellow investors.

1 . T.J. McConnell The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

2 . Joe Staley The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

3 . Larry Nance Jr. The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

4 . Erik Johnson Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

5 . Myles Jack The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark