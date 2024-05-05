How much is Will Ferrell worth? Net worth compared to fellow Leeds United investors

Leeds United are expected to confirm a new celebrity stakeholder in the coming days.

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 5th May 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 15:13 BST

The group of A-list Leeds United investors grew over the bank holiday weekend with Will Ferrell taking a minority stake in the club. The actor, best known for roles in Elf and Step Brothers, has taken to English football in recent months after attending a Wrexham game and now decided to pledge his allegiance to Daniel Farke’s Whites with financial backing.

Ferrell, 56, will join an ever-growing list of limited partners who have money in the club but don’t make any decisions in the boardroom. That list includes some of the world’s most well-known athletes and celebrities from every industry, from actor Russell Crowe to multi-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps.

There are now some major names from across the globe with a vested interest in United’s promotion push, and Ferrell is among the highest net worth individuals to have attached their name to the club since 49ers Enterprises bought out Andrea Radrizzani last summer. Take a look below to see where the actor ranks among his fellow investors.

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

1. T.J. McConnell

The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

2. Joe Staley

The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

3. Larry Nance Jr.

Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

4. Erik Johnson

The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark

5. Myles Jack

The Colorado Avalanche is said to be worth $56 million (£44.4 million)

6. Gabriel Landeskog

