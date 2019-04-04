The FA have released data showing how much every Championship club has spent on agent fees - the total being over 50million.

How much EVERY Championship club has spent on agent fees this year - £50million in total

The FA have released data showing how much every Championship club has spent on agent fees - the total being over £50million.

Click and scroll through the pages to see how each individual club ranks. Data from February 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019.

154,653

1. Rotherham United (24th)

154,653
Getty
Buy a Photo
383,594

2. Millwall (23rd)

383,594
Getty
Buy a Photo
452,858

3. Blackburn Rovers (22nd)

452,858
Getty
Buy a Photo
471,481

4. Bolton Wanderers (21st)

471,481
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6