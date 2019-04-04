How much EVERY Championship club has spent on agent fees this year - £50million in total
The FA have released data showing how much every Championship club has spent on agent fees - the total being over £50million.
Click and scroll through the pages to see how each individual club ranks. Data from February 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019.
1. Rotherham United (24th)
154,653
2. Millwall (23rd)
383,594
3. Blackburn Rovers (22nd)
452,858
4. Bolton Wanderers (21st)
471,481
