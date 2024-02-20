Leeds United continue to hunt down an automatic promotion spot as the final months of the season come into focus. The Whites are currently second after a run of seven straight league wins, but Southampton - who have a game in hand - are just two points behind, and Ipswich Town are on the same pace as Leeds, three points behind with a game in hand. Both rivals play their respective 33rd league fixtures on Tuesday evening.

It's set up to be a hugely exciting race for promotion this season, but what points tally is usually required to secure second spot in the Championship? Here we take a look at the last 10 teams to finish second to get averages both for second place points tallies and the points tallies required, which is calculated by taking the team who finished third in each season and adding one point. Take a look below.