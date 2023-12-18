A look at the last 13 Championship seasons to see what kind of pace Leeds United find themselves on as they challenge for promotion.

Leeds United missed the chance to make up ground on Ipswich Town over the weekend, but how far off the pace are they - if at all - to secure automatic promotion based on previous seasons? The Whites are currently 10 points behind Ipswich in second, and that's despite managing an impressive start to the season.

Daniel Farke's men have been rather consistent since September, but they have still struggled to match the record-breaking pace of the two teams above them. With that in mind, we have taken a look back at the last 13 Championship seasons to find out the usual points total needed to secure automatic promotion, and whether Leeds are on pace to achieve it. In order to work out how many points Leeds might need, here's the final tallies from the last 13 sides to finish third, and how many points each runner-up finished with.

The full list of third place teams (and runners-up)

2022/23 - Luton Town - 80 (Sheffield United - 91)

2021/22 - Huddersfield Town - 82 (AFC Bournemouth - 88)

2020/21 - Brentford - 87 (Watford - 91)

2019/20 - Brentford - 81 (West Brom - 83)

2018/19 - Leeds United - 83 (Sheffield United - 89)

2017/18 - Fulham - 88 (Cardiff City - 90)

2016/17 - Reading - 85 (Brighton - 93)

2015/16 - Brighton - 89 (Middlesbrough - 89 +2 better GD)

2014/15 - Norwich City - 86 (Watford - 89)

2013/14 - Derby County - 85 (Burnley - 93)

2012/13 - Watford 77 (Hull City - 79)

2011/12 - West Ham United - 86 (Southampton - 88)

2010/11 - Swansea City - 80 (Norwich City - 84)

The average total needed

To calculate the average total needed, we take each of the totals from the third-placed sides above and add one point. We then combine all of those totals to get an average minimum total needed to finish second across the last 13 seasons, not including goal difference.

That total comes in at 84.76 points, so it would need to be 85 points more often than not. Perhaps concerningly for Leeds, Ipswich Town and Leicester City only need 33 more points to get to that total, and they have 25 games remaining.

What are Leeds on course for?