Leeds may be one of the larger cities in England but the Yorkshire capital hasn’t produced nearly as many players for the Three Lions compared to many rivals.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup finals are right around the corner and Gareth Southgate will soon be naming his squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Supporters will of course back any player to pull on the famous old jersey and represent their country but will always have a special place in their heart for the lads who were born in the same hometown. Over the years, a total of 1244 players have won caps for England and their places of birth are represented not just across the UK but all around the globe.

In terms of English cities, it will come as no surprise to see London topping the list with five times as many players as the next nearest city. However, despite their whopping total the average caps that players from the capital win is noticeably less than places like Leeds which have produced far fewer individuals - showing it’s not just about quantity but also quality. Indeed, Leeds actually has the highest number of average caps per player than any other city.

The question is though, where does the total number of England internationals who were born in Leeds compare against the likes of Sheffield, Manchester and more? Here are the top 15 cities ranked by the number of players who have won caps per Footy Accumulators:

1. London - 197 players Number of caps = 2575, average caps per player = 13

2. Liverpool - 39 players Number of caps = 456, average caps per player = 12

3. Sheffield - 39 players Number of caps = 354, average caps per player = 9

4. Birmingham - 34 players Number of caps = 224, average caps per player = 7