It’s all change at Elland Road by the time 2027/28 rolls around, according to Football Manager.

After narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season, Leeds United’s immediate aim this summer will be to build a squad capable of ensuring that they don’t have to endure the same survival battle next term.

Looking further ahead, however, the hope will be that Jesse Marsch and his men can properly consolidate their top flight status, with view to pushing on and recapturing some of the magic that brought such success to Elland Road in the past.

But what exactly does the future have in store for the Whites?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the 2027 transfer summer transfer window.

For one thing, it’s all change in the dugout, with current Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi taking over at Elland Road in 2026 following a spell with the Italian national team - and there are plenty of changes in the dressing room too.

Check out the Whites’ in-game starting XI from the first day of the 2027/28 Premier League season below...

1. GK: Ivo Grbic Signed in 2026 from Sheffield United, the Croatian brings international quality and plenty of experience to Elland Road.

2. RB: Kyle Walker-Peters After a brief, underwhelming spell at Arsenal, the full-back signs for the Whites in 2023 for £22.5m.

3. CB: Sebastian Walukiewicz A 51-cap Poland international, the defender costs £23.5m in 2023.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk A Leeds legend in the making, Struijk has 245 appearances to his name in 2027, as well as 50 Belgium caps.