For Leeds United, and Jesse Marsch in particular, this summer transfer window could be a huge one.

After narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League this term, it is imperative that the Whites recruit well to prevent the same kind of late-season panic that they’ve had to endure in recent weeks.

The early signs have been promising, with a deal for USA international Brenden Aarsonson already confirmed, but what does the rest of the summer have in store for the Whites?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the 2022 transfer summer transfer window.

Check out the Whites’ in-game starting XI from the first day of the 2022/23 Premier League season below...

1. GK: Illan Meslier The French stopper stays put as Marsch’s number one. Photo Sales

2. RB: Luke Ayling Ayling is given the club captain heading into the new season, with Liam Cooper making his exit from Elland Road. Photo Sales

3. CB: Rob Holding Holding joins from Arsenal and is immediately thrown in at the heart of defence as Leeds’ first choice centre-back. Photo Sales

4. CB: Pascal Struijk Struijk’s profile continues to rise at Elland Road, and by the time 22/23 rolls around he is pretty much a nailed on starter for Marsch’s men. Photo Sales