Leeds United have one of the most loyal away followings in the Championship

Leeds United treated their loyal away support to one of the results of the season as the Whites became only the second team to beat Leicester City in the Championship this campaign with a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.

Georginio Rutter prodded home the vital goal before celebrating with his teammates in front of the delighted travelling support. Illan Meslier was called into action deep into stoppage time and pulled off a stunning save to claw away a late header and secure all three points for Leeds.