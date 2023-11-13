Leeds news you can trust since 1890
How Leeds United's stunning Championship attendances compare to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town & Leicester City - gallery

Leeds United are one of the best supported sides in the Championship

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 18:14 GMT

Leeds United treated their supporters to another home victory on Saturday afternoon as they dominated proceedings in a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle. The Whites went 2-0 ahead via goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe in the first half.

The Whites had chances to add to their lead but could not take them as Ben Waine struck for the visitors to ensure a nervy ending. However, Daniel Farke's side held on to make it six wins from their last seven Championship outings. The victory also made it five home wins in a row as Leeds seek to turn Elland Road into a fortress in their quest for promotion.

Following another big crowd on Saturday, we have looked at how the Whites' average home attendance compares to the rest of the sides in the division. Take a look...

Average home attendance - 10,684

1. Rotherham United



Average home attendance - 15,733

2. Blackburn Rovers



3. Millwall
Average home attendance - 15,922

3. Millwall



4. QPR
Average home attendance - 16,162

4. QPR



Average home attendance - 16,303

5. Plymouth Argyle



Average home attendance - 16,360

6. Preston North End



