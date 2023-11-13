Leeds United treated their supporters to another home victory on Saturday afternoon as they dominated proceedings in a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle. The Whites went 2-0 ahead via goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe in the first half.

The Whites had chances to add to their lead but could not take them as Ben Waine struck for the visitors to ensure a nervy ending. However, Daniel Farke's side held on to make it six wins from their last seven Championship outings. The victory also made it five home wins in a row as Leeds seek to turn Elland Road into a fortress in their quest for promotion.