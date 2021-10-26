How Leeds United's shock £320m side could look in two years time - according to Football Manager

Destroyer of workplace productivity, flourishing relationships and noble attempts to keep physically fit, the brutally addictive game returns with an even deeper dive into the world of football management, with a shiny new 'data hub and an improved match engine among the improvements on show.

For a bit of fun, we've fired up the newly released Beta version of the premium football management simulation, and sent the game two years into the future to see how Leeds United line up on the first day of the 2023/24 season.

Take a look at how the game predicts Leeds' starting XI, key substitutes and manager will look as the Whites prepare for a season opener at home/away to Southampton:

1. GK: Illan Meslier Worth a mighty £80m, Meslier is now one of the league's most in demand goalkeepers, after a stunning showing in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns. He's just signed a new long-term deal, too. Photo: Michael Regan

2. RB: Stuart Dallas The versatile, experienced player lines up at right-back for the Whites. He's now got 74 caps for Northern Ireland, and continues to impress with his relentless work rate. Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. CB: Luis Romo Here we go! A new signing in the starting XI. The Mexican, who was previously utilised as a defensive midfielder, was snapped up for a mere £2.7m from Cruz Azul in January 2022, and is now worth around £28m. Photo: Hector Vivas

4. CB: Leonardo Balerdi It's all change at the back, as Romo is joined at the back by a fellow South American centre-back. The Argentine ace is a fresh summer signing from Marseille. Photo: CHRISTOPHE SIMON