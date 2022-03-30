With energy, passion, and a long-held love for the Whites, Phillips became the beating heart of Leeds United over the course of the past few seasons.

Since Marcelo Bielsa remodelled him as a holding midfielder, Phillips' impressive performances played a central role in securing the Championship title and earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England side where he paired up with Declan Rice to emerge as one of the star performers of the Three Lions' successful Euro 2020 tournament.

With a finalists medal around his neck and a storming maiden Premier League season behind him, Phillips kicked off this season with a spring in his step before injuring his hamstring during the Whites' 2-2 draw with Brentford in December. The 26-year-old has since sat out of a whopping 14 Premier League fixtures.

In his absence, United have struggled defensively, with the great number of goals hitting Illan Meslier's net a significant factor in the sacking of Bielsa. Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet since their number 23 has been sidelined, shipping an eye-watering 45 goals along the way.

As Phillips prepares for the opportunity to feature against Southampton this weekend, we take a look at how Leeds have fared both with and without him in the starting line up across the eight seasons in which he has featured for the senior team.....

2021/2022 Premier League season

Kalvin Phillips celebrates with fans after Leeds United's 3-2 win over Wolves. Pic: Naomi Baker.

With Phillips: 6 draws, 3 defeats, 3 wins, 13 goals for, 15 goals against, 1 point per game average.

Without Phillips: 2 draws, 12 defeats, 4 wins, 21 goals for, 52 goals against, 0.93 point per game average.

2020/2021 Premier League season

With Phillips: 5 draws, 8 defeats, 15 wins, 49 goals for, 36 goals against, 1.78 points per game average.

Kalvin Phillips limps off the field of play during Leeds United's 2-2 draw with Brentford. Pic: Stu Forster.

Without Phillips: 0 draws, 7 defeats, 3 wins, 13 goals for, 18 goals against, 0.9 points per game average.

2019/2020 Championship season

With Phillips: 9 draws, 7 defeats, 21 wins, 61 goals for, 30 goals against, 1.95 points per game average.

Without Phillips: 0 draws, 2 defeats, 7 wins, 16 goals for, 5 goals against, 2.3 points per game average.

Kalvin Phillips goes in for a tackle on Stoke City's Mark Duffy. Pic: Lewis Storey.

2018/2018 Championship season

With Phillips: 8 draws, 10 defeats, 24 wins, 69 goals for, 43 goals against, 1.9 points per game average.

Without Phillips: 0 draws, 3 defeats, 1 win, 4 goals for, 7 goals against, 0.75 points per game average.

2017/2018 Championship season

With Phillips: 5 draws, 16 defeats, 15 wins, 44 goals for, 52 goals against, 1.39 points per game average.

Without Phillips: 4 draws, 4 defeats, 2 wins, 15 goals for, 17 goals against, 0.7 points per game average.

Kalvin Phillips greets Leeds United fans ahead of a Championship game against Brentford at Elland Road in 2018. Pic: George Wood.

2016/2017 Championship season

With Phillips: 5 draws, 8 defeats, 10 wins, 26 goals, 20 goals against, 1.52 points per game average.

Without Phillips: 4 draws, 7 defeats, 12 wins, 35 goals, 27 goals against, 1.74 points per game average.

2015/2016 Championship season

With Phillips: 3 draws, 0 defeats, 0 wins, 3 goals for, 3 goals against, 1 point per game average.

Without Phillips: 14 draws, 15 defeats, 14 wins, 47 goals for, 55 goals against, 1.3 points per game average.

2014/2015 Championship season

With Phillips: 0 draws, 2 defeat, 0 win, 4 goals for, 5 goals against, 0 points per game average.

Without Phillips: 11 draws, 18 defeats, 15 wins, 46 goals for, 56 goals against, 1.27 points per game average.