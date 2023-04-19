Net spend, like expected goals or double pivot before it, is exactly the kind of footballing buzz phrase that we hear non-stop. Unlike other relatively voguish terms, net spends does have its uses, though. Studying a club’s transfer spending is sometimes an effective way of deciphering where their season may have gone wrong, or indeed, where it may have gone right. With that in mind, we’ve decided that if you can’t beat them, join them,and have ranked all 20 Premier League club’s based on their profits or losses for the duration of 2022/23.