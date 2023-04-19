How Leeds United’s -£27m estimated 2022/23 net spend compares to Aston Villa, Everton and rivals
A closer look at the individual net spends of all 20 Premier League clubs this season.
Net spend, like expected goals or double pivot before it, is exactly the kind of footballing buzz phrase that we hear non-stop. Unlike other relatively voguish terms, net spends does have its uses, though. Studying a club’s transfer spending is sometimes an effective way of deciphering where their season may have gone wrong, or indeed, where it may have gone right. With that in mind, we’ve decided that if you can’t beat them, join them,and have ranked all 20 Premier League club’s based on their profits or losses for the duration of 2022/23.
Leeds United have spent relatively big this season, with a number of high profile additions arriving at Elland Road in both the summer and January windows. The Whites have, however, said goodbye to some huge talents too. Both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha left Yorkshire before the beginning of the campaign, with both bringing in considerable fees. But how does Leeds’ overall net spend compare to the sides around them?