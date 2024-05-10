1 . Southampton - 2024

Russell Martin explained following the Saints' win at Elland Road last weekend that his players would be given Sunday as 'downtime' before gearing up for a two-to-three week period in which there would be no days off. "We'll have some time together away from Staplewood [training facility]." "That will help us make sure everyone is really ready for what's to come because it's going to be intense. "There will not be a day off now for sure for a week or two. After a bit of downtime, we will get back to training.