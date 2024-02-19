Leeds United are in superb form of late, storming their way back into the top two with seven streight wins in the Championship. The Whites have looked unstoppable over recent weeks, continuing their winning run with an impressive 2-0 away victory at Plymouth Argyle over the weekend.

Daniel Farke's men have a battle on their hands to land an automatic promotion spot, though, with Southampton, Leicester City and others also in superb form. Here we take a look at the Championship form table over the last 10 games to see where Leeds rank among their rivals after the weekend's action.