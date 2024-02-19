Leeds news you can trust since 1890
How Leeds United's last 10 games compare to promotion rivals Southampton & Ipswich Town - gallery

A look at the latest Championship form table to see where Leeds United rank among their rivals.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 18:01 GMT

Leeds United are in superb form of late, storming their way back into the top two with seven streight wins in the Championship. The Whites have looked unstoppable over recent weeks, continuing their winning run with an impressive 2-0 away victory at Plymouth Argyle over the weekend.

Daniel Farke's men have a battle on their hands to land an automatic promotion spot, though, with Southampton, Leicester City and others also in superb form. Here we take a look at the Championship form table over the last 10 games to see where Leeds rank among their rivals after the weekend's action.

Points - 6

1. Rotherham United

Points - 6

Points - 6

2. Blackburn Rovers

Points - 6

Points - 8

3. Swansea City

Points - 8

Points - 10

4. Cardiff City

Points - 10

Points - 10

5. Millwall

Points - 10

Points - 10

6. Watford

Points - 10

