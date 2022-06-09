How Leeds United's Diego Llorente fared alongside stars in milestone Spain outing in Geneva

Regular centre-back starter Aymeric Laporte is currently out injured and Llorente was given his first international start since March of last year when lining up alongside Pau Torres at the heart of the defence in last Friday's Nations League hosting of Portugal which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Leeds defender played the full duration against Portugal, completing a full game for Spain for the first time since October 2020, but Llorente and also Torres were among eight players taken out of the side for last Sunday's clash against the Czech Republic.

Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez instead lined up at centre-back against the Czechs as Enrique named a totally different back four but the Spain defence looked all at sea and Enrique's side needed a last-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSURED: Leeds United's Diego Llorente beats Switzerland striker Breel Embolo to the ball during Thursday night's Nations League clash in Geneva. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images.

But Llorente and Torres were both restored to the starting line up as part of another eight changes for Thursday's clash against the Swiss.

In bagging his tenth cap for his country, Llorente barely put a foot wrong during the first-half, two small fouls on Switzerland striker Breel Embolo the only slight blemishes.

The impressive Torres easily mastered the isolated Embolo and the Swiss offered very little going forward aside from Embolo and Eray Comert both sending headers off target from corners.

With class act Sergio Busquets and 17-year-old young star Gavi pulling the strings in midfield, Spain dominated and Luis Enrique's side led 1-0 at the break through an easy finish from Pablo Sarabia who was set up by a precise Marcos Llorente cross. Sarabia looked offside but Spain were value for at least a one-goal lead.

Switzerland improved after the break and offered more of an attacking threat but the Spain back line held firm but not without moments of alarm in the closing stages.

Firstly, keeper Unai Simon came haring out of his box without success but Embolo's attempt to apply a lobbed finish sailed wide.

Moments later, Llorente then made a hash of his attempt at a diving header to clear a long ball but Torres and Cesar Azpilicueta got back to block substitute Haris Seferovic's shot.

In one final chance for the Swiss, Djibril Sow's shot was deflected wide in the 94th minute but ultimately Sarabia's strike proved enough for victory.