How Leeds United's Dan James fared on Fulham debut as Whites youngsters shine

Wales international winger James secured a season-long loan move to Fulham in the final throes of Thursday’s transfer deadline day and the 24-year-old was named on the bench for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur.

James was brought on with half an hour left as boss Marco Silva made a double change with his side 1-0 down to a Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg strike.

James and Willian were introduced as Neeskens Kebano and Bobby Decordova-Reid were brought off but the changes were unable to stop the Cottagers from falling to a 2-1 defeat.

FULHAM DEBUT: For Leeds United's Dan James, front, pictured in last month's clash against Brighton. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

Whites loanee James went to the right flank but was unable to get heavily involved as Fulham’s main threat once again came from thriving striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who netted his sixth goal of the season to give the Cottagers hope after Harry Kane had doubled Tottenham’s lead.

James had 11 touches of the ball and attempted eight passes, seven of which were accurate and one of which was a key pass but the Wales international was unable to serve up any attempts on goal.

It was a different story in the Championship for United’s England under-21s international centre-back Charlie Cresswell who came off the bench to net his third goal for the Lions in a 2-0 victory at home to Cardiff City for whom United’s Tyler Roberts featured.

Cresswell was brought on in the 48th minute and netted the game’s opening goal 15 minutes later with yet another header from a corner.

Whites team mate and fellow Leeds loanee Jamie Shackleton played the full game as a right wing back.

Roberts came off the bench in the 61st minute for QPR.

In the pick of the other Whites loanees in action, Ian Poveda impressed from the start for Blackpool who recorded a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town.

Poveda, who stayed on for 76 minutes, played a key role in what proved the Tangerines winner, racing through the middle of the park on a rapid counter and firing in a low shot that hit the left hand post.

The ball then rebounded to Theo Corbeanu to bag the only goal of the game.

In League One, Lewis Bate played 73 minutes for Oxford United who recorded a 2-1 victory at home to Burton Albion for whom boss Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink has since resigned.

North of the border, Stuart McKinstry made his debut for Motherwell as a 73rd-minute substitute in a goalless draw at home to Dundee United in the SPL.