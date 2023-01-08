How Leeds United's chances at Cardiff City are rated with Aston Villa man among chief threats

Leeds are odds-on across the board to seal their place in the fourth round draw with a victory but only just at a best priced 4-5. Cardiff are fifth-bottom in the Championship table and 26 places below Leeds but Mark Hudson's hosts are only a best-priced 7-2 to beat Leeds whilst the draw is on offer at 3-1.

The Whites have the first eight players in the first scorer marker although two of those players are set to miss out through injuries in Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra. Rodrigo heads the market at 4-1, followed by Joe Gelhardt at 13-2 after Bamford.

Callum Robinson, who is a major doubt due to illness, is rated the main Cardiff threat at 8s, followed by Kion Etete (19-2) who himself is doubtful with a hamstring injury. Wales international forward Mark Harris (11s) and Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene-Bidace (12s) are next from a Cardiff perspective and a 1-1 draw is marginally favourite in the correct score market at 7-1, an outcome which would mean a midweek replay at Elland Road.

THREAT: Cardiff City's Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene-Bidace. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.