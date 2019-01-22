How Leeds United’s young stars of the future lined up in 1992

What happened to these Leeds United stars of the future?

This photo takes you back to June 1992 when these Leeds United youngsters were off to Germany to compete in the 20th Under 16 tournament.

The Whites, along with Ajax of Amesterdam were the only non-German sides in the 11 team tournament. They had been grouped with FC Kaiserslautern, Borussia Munchengladbach, FC Shalke and Bayer Leverkusen.

Players making the trip were striker Noel Whelan, Richard Atkinson, Kevin Daly, Alun Owen, Steven Tobin, Alex Bryne, Jason Blunt, Philip Kirby, Graham Cross, Nick Fawell, Richard Fidler, Richard Ward, Paul Wharton, Lee Webb, Paul Webb, Alex Wake and Richard Pitt.

United, who were under Youth Development Officer, Eddie Beaglehole, were up against it in the tournament as they were sending a team comprising mainly of 15 year olds.

He told the YEP at the time: “All the same it should be good experience for the youngsters and it will be interesting to see how well they cope.”

DO YOU KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO THESE LEEDS UNITED YOUNG GUNS? Email: andrew.hutchinson@jpimedia.co.uk