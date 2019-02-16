How Leeds United's senior players are helping develop youngsters at Thorp Arch

A number of senior players have featured for Carlos Corberan's Under-23s this season and no less than five were in action once again against Notts County on Friday evening.

Marcelo Bielsa has made use of the development side's busy schedule to reintroduce a number of first-team players back into his senior squad following injuries.

Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas were two of those to feature at Guiseley as the pair made their return to action after lengthy absences.

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown has also featured heavily in recent months for Corberan's team as he continues to step up his bid to make his senior return following a torn ACL 13 months ago.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Tyler Roberts completed 90 minutes alongside Brown at Nethermoor as another team mixed with youth and experience was chosen with Bielsa in attendance.

United coach Danny Schofield, though, believes that having senior players available for selection in the development ranks can be invaluable for the younger members of the squad.

"It's been really positive," Schofield told LUTV of the Under-23s start to 2019.

"In the 23s this season, as you know, we have a lot of first-team players playing. Sometimes they do, sometimes it is just the 23s group. But I think it is fantastic for the young players to play with these experienced players.

"Particularly with Berra, Izzy Brown and Tyler Roberts who have experienced a lot. I think it's really, really positive in the young players progression."

United ran out 2-1 winners over County in Group H of the Premier League Cup with a penalty from Brown and a late strike from substitution Ryan Edmondson handing the Whites all three points.

Schofield said afterwards: "We created a lot of good chances. The build-up play was really, really good. Some great concepts and movements that we've worked on and getting in behind with the combination play.

"We had full-backs overlapping and underlapping in some really good areas but it was just that final third and final part of the game where we lacked. I think it was very similar to the Sheffield Wednesday game (on Tuesday).

"We were a lot better tonight but again that final third wasn't there but I think it will come."