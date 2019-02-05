How Leeds United's goal conversion rate compares to the rest of the Championship
Leeds United paid heavily for defensive errors against Norwich City and mistakes of that sort have been creeping into their game but the bigger worry for Marcelo Bielsa this season has been a haul of goals which fails to reflect the general dominance of his team.
Here's how United's conversation rate compare to the rest of the Championship:
1. Norwich City - 57 points
Goals scored: 57 - Average possession: 54.6% - Shots per game: 14.3 - Total efforts on goal: 428 - Total efforts on target: 155 - Percentage of efforts scored: 13%