Championship strike rate

How Leeds United's goal conversion rate compares to the rest of the Championship

Leeds United paid heavily for defensive errors against Norwich City and mistakes of that sort have been creeping into their game but the bigger worry for Marcelo Bielsa this season has been a haul of goals which fails to reflect the general dominance of his team.

Here's how United's conversation rate compare to the rest of the Championship:

Goals scored: 57 - Average possession: 54.6% - Shots per game: 14.3 - Total efforts on goal: 428 - Total efforts on target: 155 - Percentage of efforts scored: 13%

1. Norwich City - 57 points

Goals scored: 50 - Average possession: 59.7% - Shots per game: 15.9 - Total efforts on goal: 478 - Total efforts on target: 154 - Percentage of efforts scored: 10%

2. Leeds United - 57 points

Goals scored: 50 - Average possession: 51.6% - Shots per game: 13 - Total efforts on goal: 391 - Total efforts on target: 119 - Percentage of efforts scored: 13%

3. Sheffield United - 54 points

Goals scored: 59 - Average possession: 52.8 - Shots per game: 14.3 - Total efforts on goal: 415 - Total efforts on target: 135 - Percentage of efforts scored: 14%

4. West Brom - 50 points

