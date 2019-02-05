How Leeds United's goal conversion rate compares to the rest of the Championship

Here's how United's conversation rate compare to the rest of the Championship:

1. Norwich City - 57 points Goals scored: 57 - Average possession: 54.6% - Shots per game: 14.3 - Total efforts on goal: 428 - Total efforts on target: 155 - Percentage of efforts scored: 13%

2. Leeds United - 57 points Goals scored: 50 - Average possession: 59.7% - Shots per game: 15.9 - Total efforts on goal: 478 - Total efforts on target: 154 - Percentage of efforts scored: 10%

3. Sheffield United - 54 points Goals scored: 50 - Average possession: 51.6% - Shots per game: 13 - Total efforts on goal: 391 - Total efforts on target: 119 - Percentage of efforts scored: 13%

4. West Brom - 50 points Goals scored: 59 - Average possession: 52.8% - Shots per game: 14.3 - Total efforts on goal: 415 - Total efforts on target: 135 - Percentage of efforts scored: 14%

