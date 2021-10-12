How Leeds United rank alongside West Ham and Everton in intriguing manager win percentage table

The enigmatic Argentine was the architect of the Whites’ long-awaited return to the Premier League, and even after a relatively sluggish start to this season, he is still worshipped by the overwhelming majority of fans.

After a hugely successful introduction to the English top flight last term, there’s no question that Bielsa has the tactical acumen to mix it with the very best managers in the country – but how does his record with Leeds actually compare in the grand scheme of things?

We’ve crunched the numbers to determine each Premier League manager’s overall win percentage at their current club, and to see where Bielsa measures up compared to his top flight peers.

Click and scroll through the pages below to find out…

*For the purposes of this article Watford’s Claudio Ranieri, who is yet to manage a game for the Hornets, has been omitted.

1. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City Games: 305 Wins: 226 Win percentage: 74%

2. Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea Games: 41 Wins: 27 Win percentage: 65.8%

3. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool Games: 326 Wins: 196 Win percentage: 60.1%

4. Nuno Espirito Santo - Tottenham Hotspur Games: 12 Wins: 7 Win percentage: 58.3%