How Leeds United owners' combined net worth compares to Man United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Premier League clubs

Will Jackson
Published 14th Jun 2024, 20:00 BST

Leeds United will be hoping to make the step back up to the Premier League at the second time of asking next season

Leeds United missed out on promotion last season as Southampton pipped them to the final Premier League spot available in the Championship play-off final. However, the Whites will be hoping to kick on next season and get back into the big time at the second time of asking.

The 49ers Enterprises have big plans for Leeds, but projects such as stadium redevelopment hinge on securing top flight status. That is the clear aim this season then with Paraag Marathe throwing his support behind Daniel Farke to get the job done.

Since the chairman made that statement, the club have seen Red Bull come on board as minority investors. The energy drink company will also feature as the club’s main sponsor on next season’s shirt.

With that in mind, here’s a look at how the combined net worth of Leeds United’s owners, including Red Bull owners Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya, compares to all 20 Premier League clubs.

Reported 49ers Enterprises combined net worth: £5.72 billion. Reported Red Bull ownership net worth: £56.9 billion. Combined net worth: £62.42 billion

1. Leeds United — 49ers Enterprises, Red Bull

Reported net worth: £220 million

2. Brentford — Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £220 million | Getty Images

Reported net worth: £489 million

3. Nottingham Forest — Evangelos Marinakis

Reported net worth: £489 million | AFP via Getty Images

Reported net worth: £1.02 billion

4. Southampton - Sport Republic, Katharina Liebherr

Reported net worth: £1.02 billion | AFP via Getty Images

Reported net worth: £1.03 billion

5. Brighton & Hove Albion — Tony Bloom

Reported net worth: £1.03 billion | AFP via Getty Images

Reported net worth: £1.26 billion

6. Bournemouth — Bill Foley

Reported net worth: £1.26 billion | Getty Images

