The new Championship season is edging ever closer and Leeds United ’s preparations are well underway. The Whites had a strong run out on Friday night against Harrogate Town and they will travel to Germany this weekend to begin a pre-season training camp.

With three weeks still to go until Portsmouth travel to Elland Road for the opening game of the campaign, there’s still plenty of time for Leeds to do their business in the transfer market and make new addition before the action gets underway. However, as Leeds have made fourth summer signing in the form of Jayden Bogle, we’ve taken a look at how Leeds could line-up as it stands against Pompey at Elland Road on August 10.