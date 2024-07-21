The new Championship season is edging ever closer and Leeds United’s preparations are well underway. The Whites had a strong run out on Friday night against Harrogate Town and they will travel to Germany this weekend to begin a pre-season training camp.
With three weeks still to go until Portsmouth travel to Elland Road for the opening game of the campaign, there’s still plenty of time for Leeds to do their business in the transfer market and make new addition before the action gets underway. However, as Leeds have made fourth summer signing in the form of Jayden Bogle, we’ve taken a look at how Leeds could line-up as it stands against Pompey at Elland Road on August 10.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
Meslier has been linked away this summer but an approach hasn't materialised and while he remains at the club he will be Daniel Farke's number one. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Bogle completed a £5m deal to join Leeds from Sheffield United this weekend and he'll be expected to nail that right-back spot down. | Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
The defender has returned to Elland Road on a permanent basis this summer and he'll be a key man moving forward. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Fit again after missing much of last season through injury, Struijk will be looking to pick up where he left off alongside Joe Rodon. | Getty Images
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Firpo has been linked away but he just about established himself as the preferred option on the left last time around. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
Spent the second half of last season in defence and looked the part but with Struijk fit, he may well be pushed back into the middle of the park this season. | Getty Images