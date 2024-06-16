Leeds United are yet to dip into the transfer market this summer but the Whites have already been linked with a host of players. The club don’t have complete financial freedom this summer but they’ll be doing what they can to add to Daniel Farke’s squad in an attempt to go one better and win promotion next season.

They may have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to interest in their own players, too, with several key names being linked away from Elland Road already. The next few months promise to be interesting if nothing else, though, with building a squad capable of finding a way out of the second tier the clear goal.

Here, we take a look at how Leeds could line-up next season if the club managed to bag those players they are currently being linked with.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Meslier was Leeds United's number one last season and that seems unlikely to change under Daniel Farke | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Ben Johnson The West Ham United man is approaching the end of his current deal at the London Stadium but he has a decision to make it seems with the Hammers offering him one last deal. Leeds are said to be monitoring his situation closely. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon It's no secret that Leeds want to bring Rodon back to the club but they face competition from Southampton, Ipswich and others. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Alfie Gilchrist Chelsea are said to be willing to listen to loan offers and according to reports, the Whites are keen to take the defender for the season. Whether he leaves Chelsea or not, Gilchrist will be looking for more game time this season after working his way into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Anselmo Garcia MacNulty The PEC Zwolle defender has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds with reports resurfacing once more earlier this month. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales