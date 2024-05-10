Leeds United face a nervy few weeks as they push to win promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs. The Whites, who missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of the regular season, take on Norwich City over two legs in the semi-finals with the winner moving to within 90 minutes of promotion at Wembley Stadium.

Of course, Leeds’ summer transfer plans will depend on what league they find themselves competing in next season, with promotion to the top flight opening up a lot more possibilities. However, that uncertainty hasn’t prevented the club from being linked to a number of players already with the transfer window still some weeks away from officially opening.

Here’s a look at who has been linked to the club and how Leeds’ starting XI could look next season if they were to land the players they have been linked with.

1 . GK: Viktor Johansson Leeds have been linked with a move for the Rotherham United man who is said to have a relegation release clause. The Swede is highly thought of in the game and if Leeds were to make a move for him, he would be expected to challenge Illan Meslier for a spot.

2 . RB: Ben Johnson Leeds were heavily linked with Johnson in January and with his contract at West Ham United nearing its expiry, they have already been linked with a summer move.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Rodon has starred on loan this season and Leeds are expected to make a move to sign him permanently, should they win promotion.

4 . CB: Ethan Ampadu Leeds' Player of the Season has been a picture of consistently since joining from Chelsea.

5 . LB: Anselmo Garcia MacNulty Leeds and Leicester City have both been linked with the Spanish-born Irish left-back who is currently playing on a regular basis for Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.